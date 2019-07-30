Contrasting of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

As Application Software companies, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 29 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49 FireEye Inc. 16 3.94 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, FireEye Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and FireEye Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

StoneCo Ltd. has an average target price of $33, and a -4.46% downside potential. FireEye Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.67 average target price and a 33.93% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of StoneCo Ltd. shares and 75.4% of FireEye Inc. shares. About 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats FireEye Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.