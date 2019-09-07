Contrasting of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -2.42 0.00

Demonstrates StoneCo Ltd. and Creative Realities Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows StoneCo Ltd. and Creative Realities Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Liquidity

StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Creative Realities Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and Creative Realities Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 4 2.67 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of StoneCo Ltd. is $33.5, with potential downside of -0.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of StoneCo Ltd. shares and 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares. About 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Creative Realities Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. was more bullish than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Creative Realities Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.