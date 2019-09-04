Contrasting of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

We are comparing StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Cision Ltd. 11 1.35 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see StoneCo Ltd. and Cision Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us StoneCo Ltd. and Cision Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. Its rival Cision Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. StoneCo Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

StoneCo Ltd. has a 0.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $32.6. Meanwhile, Cision Ltd.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 107.41%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both StoneCo Ltd. and Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 54.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Cision Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats Cision Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.