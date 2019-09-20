Contrasting of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Both StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.35 N/A 1.71 12.67 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.