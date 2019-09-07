Contrasting of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.31 N/A 1.71 12.67 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 41.78%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.