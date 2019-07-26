Contrasting of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

As Asset Management businesses, StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.04 N/A 1.71 12.86 Lazard Ltd 37 1.57 N/A 3.65 9.60

Table 1 highlights StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Lazard Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lazard Ltd is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares and 69.5% of Lazard Ltd shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94% Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. had bullish trend while Lazard Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 9 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.