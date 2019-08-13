Contrasting of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and KCAP Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and KCAP Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.35 N/A 1.71 12.67 KCAP Financial Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights StoneCastle Financial Corp. and KCAP Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KCAP Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares and 0% of KCAP Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% KCAP Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats KCAP Financial Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firmÂ’s Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firmÂ’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.