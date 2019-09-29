Contrasting of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

We will be comparing the differences between StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67 Futu Holdings Limited 11 0.00 10.54M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 93,772,241.99% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 10.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has 12.12% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.