Contrasting of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.03 N/A 1.71 12.86 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.