Contrasting of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.00 N/A 1.71 12.67 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.01 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 highlights StoneCastle Financial Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Ratings

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s potential upside is 25.61% and its average price target is $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 10 of the 10 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.