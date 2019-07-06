Contrasting of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.17
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Table 1 demonstrates Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
