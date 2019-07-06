Contrasting of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.17 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 demonstrates Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.