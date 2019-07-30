Contrasting of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.24 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.