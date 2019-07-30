Contrasting of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.24
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Demonstrates Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
