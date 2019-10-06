Contrasting of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|0.00
|15.59M
|1.98
|10.60
In table 1 we can see Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|71,513,761.47%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 7.98% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 53.2% respectively. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.53%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
