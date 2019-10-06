Contrasting of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60

In table 1 we can see Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 71,513,761.47% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 7.98% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 53.2% respectively. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.53%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.