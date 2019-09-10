Contrasting of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 698 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.