Contrasting of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|698
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Demonstrates Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.
