Contrasting of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN), both competing one another are Regional – Southeast Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.01 N/A 2.52 13.64 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 35 4.59 N/A 2.52 14.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. is observed to has than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16% 1.7% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. -0.95% -0.69% -3.78% 7.89% -10.95% 4.66% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. -2.47% -1.13% 8.77% 2.15% -15.57% 18.67%

For the past year Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. beats Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office and nine full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; in-store branches in the Kroger and Wal-Mart SuperCenter stores in Opelika; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.