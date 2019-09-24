Contrasting of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – Regional companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Stifel Financial Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.74% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2% of Stifel Financial Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.04% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Stifel Financial Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial Corp. 0.00% 13.30% 1.70% Industry Average 13.34% 25.15% 14.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Stifel Financial Corp. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial Corp. N/A 56 12.32 Industry Average 136.31M 1.02B 18.28

Stifel Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Stifel Financial Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Stifel Financial Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial Corp. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.58

Stifel Financial Corp. presently has an average target price of $62, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. The rivals have a potential upside of 52.48%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Stifel Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stifel Financial Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stifel Financial Corp. -0.1% 0.72% 2.27% 24.86% 12.53% 44.4% Industry Average 4.86% 12.18% 9.66% 13.68% 7.11% 21.49%

Volatility & Risk

Stifel Financial Corp. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stifel Financial Corp.’s peers’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.57% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Stifel Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stifel Financial Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking comprising personal and commercial lending programs. The company also acts as an underwriter or selling group member in both equity and fixed income product offerings. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.