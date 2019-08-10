Contrasting of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Both Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.48 N/A 1.88 20.11 Radian Group Inc. 22 3.33 N/A 3.04 7.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stewart Information Services Corporation and Radian Group Inc. Radian Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Stewart Information Services Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stewart Information Services Corporation and Radian Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Radian Group Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stewart Information Services Corporation and Radian Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Radian Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 9.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Radian Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend while Radian Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.