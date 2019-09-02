Contrasting of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stewart Information Services Corporation has 89.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Stewart Information Services Corporation has 2.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Stewart Information Services Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.10% 3.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Stewart Information Services Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation N/A 41 20.11 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Stewart Information Services Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Stewart Information Services Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stewart Information Services Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend while Stewart Information Services Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Stewart Information Services Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Stewart Information Services Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stewart Information Services Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation’s competitors beat Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.