Contrasting of Sterling Bancorp (STL) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Since Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp 20 3.89 N/A 1.95 11.19 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.38 N/A 1.92 10.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sterling Bancorp and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sterling Bancorp. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sterling Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TriState Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sterling Bancorp and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 0.00% 10.3% 1.4% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sterling Bancorp and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sterling Bancorp’s upside potential is 31.16% at a $25 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares and 82.1% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares. 0.7% are Sterling Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sterling Bancorp 0.83% 2.2% 3.16% 12.34% -3.32% 32.34% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Sterling Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats on 8 of the 10 factors TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 13 offices in Westchester County, 8 in New York City, 9 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, and 2 in Long Island, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.