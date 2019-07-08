Contrasting of Stepan Company (SCL) and Its Rivals

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Stepan Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.96% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Stepan Company has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stepan Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan Company 0.00% 13.50% 7.10% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Stepan Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan Company N/A 87 18.94 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

Stepan Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Stepan Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

With consensus price target of $21, Stepan Company has a potential downside of -77.11%. As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 30.56%. Based on the results shown earlier, Stepan Company is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stepan Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stepan Company 0.67% -0.69% -1.55% 5.02% 28.69% 20.15% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year Stepan Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stepan Company are 2.7 and 2. Competitively, Stepan Company’s rivals have 3.79 and 3.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stepan Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stepan Company.

Volatility & Risk

Stepan Company has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stepan Company’s competitors’ beta is 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stepan Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Stepan Company’s peers beat Stepan Company.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.