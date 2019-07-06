Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 114.00 N/A -3.00 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Risk and Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Teligent Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.28% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 83.8% respectively. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.