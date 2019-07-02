Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

We are comparing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 117.15 N/A -3.00 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, and a 94.89% upside potential. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 732.74% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 67%. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.