Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

As Biotechnology companies, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 113.85 N/A -3.00 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MannKind Corporation has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 100.55% at a $29 consensus price target. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 189.57%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 30.5%. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.