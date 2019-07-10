Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

As Biotechnology companies, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|113.85
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|5.30
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-155.3%
Risk & Volatility
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MannKind Corporation has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 100.55% at a $29 consensus price target. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 189.57%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 30.5%. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|MannKind Corporation
|-2.94%
|-18.52%
|-8.33%
|-27.87%
|-29.79%
|24.53%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
