Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|104.00
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|114
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Volatility & Risk
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 119.53% at a $29 average target price. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 26.68% and its average target price is $128. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 94.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-9.39%
|-9.7%
|-42.18%
|-17.77%
|-5.36%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
