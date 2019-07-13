Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.00 N/A -3.00 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 119.53% at a $29 average target price. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 26.68% and its average target price is $128. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 94.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.