Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 105.58 N/A -3.00 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Risk and Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.26% and an $29 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 34.3% respectively. Insiders held 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.