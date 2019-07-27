Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|105.58
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Risk and Volatility
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.
Liquidity
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.26% and an $29 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 34.3% respectively. Insiders held 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
