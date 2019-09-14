Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Its Competitors

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 79.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.10% -98.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With consensus target price of $29, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 168.77%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. Based on the results shown earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.