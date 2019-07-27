Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

As Biotechnology companies, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 105.58 N/A -3.00 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.26% and an $29 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 7.2% respectively. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.