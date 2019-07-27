Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

As Biotechnology companies, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|105.58
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.26% and an $29 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 7.2% respectively. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
