Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 116.52 N/A -3.04 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 95.95%. Meanwhile, Immune Design Corp.’s average target price is $5.93, while its potential upside is 1.37%. The results provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Immune Design Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 59.09%. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Immune Design Corp. has 1.35% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Immune Design Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.