Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

As Biotechnology companies, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 96.37 N/A -3.04 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta means Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 136.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.