Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 112.74 N/A -3.00 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.33 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.06 beta which makes it 206.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 102.51% at a $29 average target price. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 308.16% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.