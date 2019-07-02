Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 117.15 N/A -3.00 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.89% and an $29 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 60.9%. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.