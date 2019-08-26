Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 96.37 N/A -3.04 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.94 beta which makes it 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 136.93% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.