Contrasting of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Since Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 100.62 N/A -3.04 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.09 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ChromaDex Corporation has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 126.92% upside potential and an average price target of $29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.