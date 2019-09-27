Contrasting of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

We will be comparing the differences between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04 The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.62 661.03M 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc. The Blackstone Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,319,157,852.72% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average price target of $51.75, with potential upside of 3.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.