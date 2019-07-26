Contrasting of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.86 N/A 1.64 8.61 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.80 N/A 0.07 44.24

In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a 0.42% upside potential and an average price target of $14.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 16.8%. Insiders owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation has 35.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Rand Capital Corporation 0.02% -1.85% -2.67% 14.51% 5.42% 16.8%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Rand Capital Corporation beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.