Contrasting of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.54
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Puyi Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
