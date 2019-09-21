Contrasting of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.54 N/A 1.81 8.04 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Puyi Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.