Contrasting of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

Demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 636,040,499.78% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.93%. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc. has 9.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 12.12% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.