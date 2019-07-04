Contrasting of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.67 N/A 1.64 8.61 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.54 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 4.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 27.29%. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.