Contrasting of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.67
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.54
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 4.47%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 27.29%. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
