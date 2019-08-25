Contrasting of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.45 N/A 1.81 8.04 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $14.5, and a 9.68% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 32.31%. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.