Contrasting of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.19 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk and Volatility

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

16 and 15.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 98.92% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.9% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 4% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.