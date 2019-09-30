Contrasting of Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stein Mart Inc. has 7.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Stein Mart Inc. has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stein Mart Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart Inc. 4,115,424,700.36% -20.20% -1.70% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart Inc. 31.59M 1 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Stein Mart Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.44 2.11 2.58

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stein Mart Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stein Mart Inc. -4.91% -7.37% -12.39% -27.89% -64.42% -23.85% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Stein Mart Inc. had bearish trend while Stein Mart Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Stein Mart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Stein Mart Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Stein Mart Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stein Mart Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Stein Mart Inc. is 115.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.15. Competitively, Stein Mart Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stein Mart Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Stein Mart Inc.’s competitors beat Stein Mart Inc.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.