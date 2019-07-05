Contrasting of Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) and Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Both Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) and Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.13 0.00 Ascena Retail Group Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stein Mart Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -1.2% Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Stein Mart Inc.’s current beta is -0.41 and it happens to be 141.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stein Mart Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Ascena Retail Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Stein Mart Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stein Mart Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s potential upside is 400.20% and its consensus target price is $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stein Mart Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 0% respectively. About 4.5% of Stein Mart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stein Mart Inc. 1.07% 1.28% -16.67% -52.74% -70.13% -11.21% Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0.75% 15.52% -42.98% -68.69% -48.26% -46.61%

For the past year Stein Mart Inc. has stronger performance than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Summary

Stein Mart Inc. beats Ascena Retail Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, maurices, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,800 stores. It also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, shopjustice.com, lanebryant.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, and catherines.com. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.