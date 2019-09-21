Contrasting of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

This is a contrast between Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steelcase Inc. 17 0.59 N/A 1.06 15.94 Pitney Bowes Inc. 5 0.22 N/A 0.62 6.54

Table 1 demonstrates Steelcase Inc. and Pitney Bowes Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pitney Bowes Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Steelcase Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Steelcase Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pitney Bowes Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Steelcase Inc. and Pitney Bowes Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steelcase Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 6% Pitney Bowes Inc. 0.00% 105.6% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Steelcase Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pitney Bowes Inc. has beta of 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steelcase Inc. are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Pitney Bowes Inc. has 1.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Steelcase Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pitney Bowes Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Steelcase Inc. and Pitney Bowes Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steelcase Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pitney Bowes Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Steelcase Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Steelcase Inc. and Pitney Bowes Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 77.8% respectively. Steelcase Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steelcase Inc. 0.83% -1.86% -1% 3.68% 25.26% 14.03% Pitney Bowes Inc. 2.27% -7.11% -24.58% -43.98% -53.5% -31.47%

For the past year Steelcase Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance while Pitney Bowes Inc. has -31.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Steelcase Inc. beats Pitney Bowes Inc.

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools. The companyÂ’s seating products include ergonomic chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. Its interior architectural products consist of full and partial height walls and doors. The company also manufactures and sells textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and ceramic steel surfaces primarily for third-party fabricators and distributors for use in static whiteboards and chalkboards. In addition, it provides workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted space services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, and Turnstone brand names. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. Steelcase Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies. The Enterprise Business Solutions segment offers equipment and services that enable large enterprises to process inbound and outbound mail. This segment provides production mail inserting and sortation equipment, production print systems, and supplies and related support services, as well as mail presort services. The Digital Commerce Solutions segment provides a range of solutions, including customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement software, shipping management, and cross border ecommerce solutions as traditional software licenses, enterprise platforms, software-as-a-service, and on-demand applications, as well as offers related support services. The company also provides revolving credit and interest-bearing deposit solutions. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products through sales force, direct mailings, telemarketing, independent dealers and distributors, and Web channels to various business, governmental, institutional, and other organizations. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.