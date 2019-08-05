Contrasting of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) and Its Peers

As Business Equipment company, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Steelcase Inc. has 90.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.80% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Steelcase Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.44% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Steelcase Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steelcase Inc. 0.00% 14.60% 6.00% Industry Average 3.64% 32.31% 5.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Steelcase Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Steelcase Inc. N/A 17 15.94 Industry Average 272.57M 7.50B 19.75

Steelcase Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Steelcase Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Steelcase Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steelcase Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.31

With consensus target price of $21, Steelcase Inc. has a potential upside of 33.84%. The potential upside of the competitors is 91.03%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Steelcase Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Steelcase Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steelcase Inc. 0.83% -1.86% -1% 3.68% 25.26% 14.03% Industry Average 3.40% 3.80% 12.30% 16.64% 15.81% 30.34%

For the past year Steelcase Inc. has weaker performance than Steelcase Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steelcase Inc. are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Steelcase Inc.’s peers have 1.48 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Steelcase Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steelcase Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Steelcase Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Steelcase Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.26 which is 26.22% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Steelcase Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Steelcase Inc.’s competitors beat Steelcase Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools. The companyÂ’s seating products include ergonomic chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. Its interior architectural products consist of full and partial height walls and doors. The company also manufactures and sells textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and ceramic steel surfaces primarily for third-party fabricators and distributors for use in static whiteboards and chalkboards. In addition, it provides workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted space services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, and Turnstone brand names. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. Steelcase Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.