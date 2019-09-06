Contrasting of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares and 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.