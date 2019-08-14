Contrasting of Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) and Its Rivals

As Steel & Iron company, Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Steel Dynamics Inc. has 86% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.7% of Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Steel Dynamics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 32.00% 16.30% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Steel Dynamics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics Inc. N/A 32 6.79 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Steel Dynamics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Steel Dynamics Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Steel Dynamics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

With consensus price target of $44, Steel Dynamics Inc. has a potential upside of 65.04%. As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 54.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Steel Dynamics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Dynamics Inc. -1.53% 2.71% 0.06% -14.51% -33.75% 4.89% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Steel Dynamics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Dynamics Inc. are 4 and 2.2. Competitively, Steel Dynamics Inc.'s rivals have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Steel Dynamics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Steel Dynamics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Steel Dynamics Inc.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other segments. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections. This segment serves construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, management, marketing, brokerage, and consulting services related to the scrap industry. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel decks primarily for the non-residential construction industry. The Other segment offers pig and hot briquetted iron; and iron nugget products that are used in electric arc furnace steel mill production. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.