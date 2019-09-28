Contrasting of Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

We are contrasting Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.00 35.18M -0.63 0.00 StarTek Inc. 7 -8.12 12.39M -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Steel Connect Inc. and StarTek Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 1,995,009,640.47% -38.4% -4.8% StarTek Inc. 188,871,951.22% -14.5% -5.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.16 beta means Steel Connect Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, StarTek Inc.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, StarTek Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. StarTek Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Steel Connect Inc. and StarTek Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 11.3%. About 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. was more bullish than StarTek Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Steel Connect Inc. beats StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.