Contrasting of Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

As Business Services companies, Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Connect Inc.
|2
|0.13
|N/A
|-0.63
|0.00
|Collectors Universe Inc.
|21
|3.64
|N/A
|0.93
|25.58
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Steel Connect Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Connect Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-4.8%
|Collectors Universe Inc.
|0.00%
|52.5%
|24.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.16 beta indicates that Steel Connect Inc. is 84.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. Its rival Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Collectors Universe Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Steel Connect Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Steel Connect Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 46.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Connect Inc.
|1.71%
|-1.11%
|-9.18%
|7.23%
|-14.83%
|2.89%
|Collectors Universe Inc.
|6.37%
|6.66%
|37.21%
|74.34%
|76.68%
|108.71%
For the past year Steel Connect Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Collectors Universe Inc.
Summary
Collectors Universe Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.