Contrasting of Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

As Business Services companies, Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00 Collectors Universe Inc. 21 3.64 N/A 0.93 25.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Steel Connect Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.16 beta indicates that Steel Connect Inc. is 84.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. Its rival Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Collectors Universe Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Steel Connect Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Connect Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 46.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.