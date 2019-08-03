Contrasting of StealthGas Inc. (GASS) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

Since StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.91 N/A -0.11 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.83 N/A 0.34 17.57

Demonstrates StealthGas Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

StealthGas Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for StealthGas Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

StealthGas Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 48.65%. Competitively Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 4.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that StealthGas Inc. seems more appealing than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. StealthGas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Competitively, 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68%

For the past year StealthGas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats StealthGas Inc.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.