Contrasting of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.94 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 147.33%. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $165.36, while its potential upside is 23.54%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 95.4%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was less bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.